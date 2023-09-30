The TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) meet a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Offensively, TCU has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best in the FBS by compiling 501 yards per game. The defense ranks 81st (377.5 yards allowed per game). With 27 points per game on offense, West Virginia ranks 80th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 33rd, allowing 18.5 points per game.

TCU vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

TCU vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

TCU West Virginia 501 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.5 (99th) 377.5 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311 (34th) 208.3 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.5 (41st) 292.8 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159 (119th) 6 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (48th) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,117 yards, completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 184 yards (46 ypg) on 29 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 483 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

John Paul Richardson's 185 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 20 times and has totaled 14 catches.

Warren Thompson has caught 12 passes for 159 yards (39.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jared Wiley has been the target of 19 passes and hauled in 15 receptions for 129 yards, an average of 32.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has racked up 402 yards (100.5 yards per game) while completing 55.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes this season. He's also rushed for 105 yards with one touchdown.

CJ Donaldson has rushed 64 times for 287 yards, with three touchdowns.

Jaylen Anderson has run for 125 yards across 36 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Hudson Clement has hauled in 196 receiving yards on seven receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Kole Taylor has 11 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 146 yards (36.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Devin Carter has racked up 111 reciving yards (27.8 ypg) this season.

