Tommy Edman vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Tommy Edman -- batting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Connor Phillips on the hill, on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Connor Phillips
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .245 with 25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 34 walks.
- Edman has gotten a hit in 78 of 132 games this season (59.1%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (22%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 22% of his games this year, Edman has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|63
|.251
|AVG
|.238
|.305
|OBP
|.301
|.368
|SLG
|.429
|14
|XBH
|28
|6
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|19
|37/15
|K/BB
|46/19
|15
|SB
|10
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 221 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Phillips makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.66 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 22-year-old has amassed a 5.66 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .220 to his opponents.
