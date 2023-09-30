The college football season rolls on into Week 5, which features seven games involving teams from the Big Ten. Wanting to catch all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Ten Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Penn State Nittany Lions at Northwestern Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Minnesota Golden Gophers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 BTN Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Illinois Fighting Illini at Purdue Boilermakers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 Peacock Indiana Hoosiers at Maryland Terrapins 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Wagner Seahawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 BTN Michigan State Spartans at Iowa Hawkeyes 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 NBC (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!