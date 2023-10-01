Hunter Greene gets the start for the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 3:15 PM ET.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Cardinals have +105 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -125 +105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The past 10 Cardinals games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have come away with 34 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has entered 54 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 24-30 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 76 of its 158 games with a total.

The Cardinals are 2-8-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-46 36-45 28-24 42-66 53-65 17-25

