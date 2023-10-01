Richie Palacios and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 3:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 209 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 483 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 13th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 19th in the majors with 715 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.77 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.461 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (8-13) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 35th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has started 34 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 34 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Away Miles Mikolas Adrian Houser 9/27/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/28/2023 Brewers L 3-0 Away Dakota Hudson Corbin Burnes 9/29/2023 Reds L 19-2 Home Jake Woodford Brandon Williamson 9/30/2023 Reds W 15-6 Home Drew Rom Connor Phillips 10/1/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.