Best Bets, Odds for the Chiefs vs. Jets Sunday Night Football Game – Week 4
The New York Jets (1-2) play the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023, and here are our best bets.
When is Chiefs vs. Jets?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model favors the Chiefs by 0.2 points, a much smaller margin than the 8.5-point spread set by BetMGM. Take the Jets to cover.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 80.4%.
- The Chiefs have been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've finished 2-1 in those games.
- Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -410 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
- The Jets have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.
- New York has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +320 odds on them winning this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: New York (+8.5)
- The Chiefs have put together a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- In games they have played as 8.5-point favorites or more, Kansas City has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
- The Jets have covered the spread once in three games with a set spread.
- New York has not covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs (0-1).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (41.5)
- The two teams average a combined 1.5 less points per game (40) than this game's over/under of 41.5 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 7.9 less points per game (33.6) than this matchup's total of 41.5 points.
- One of the Chiefs' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).
- Out of Jets three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).
