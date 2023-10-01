A victory by the Kansas City Chiefs over the New York Jets is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, October 1 at 8:20 PM ET (at MetLife Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

On defense, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by allowing just 13.3 points per game. They rank ninth on offense (26.0 points per game). The Jets have been sputtering offensively, ranking worst in the NFL with 14.0 points per game. They have been more productive on defense, surrendering 20.3 points per contest (12th-ranked).

Chiefs vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jets (+8.5) Under (41.5) Chiefs 19, Jets 18

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Chiefs an 80.0% chance to win.

Kansas City has covered twice in three chances against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have won their only game this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

So far this season, one Kansas City game has hit the over.

The point total average for Chiefs games this season is 50.3, 8.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Jets.

New York has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.

The Jets have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

New York games have gone over the point total once this season.

Games involving the Jets this year have averaged 39.5 points per game, a 2.0-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Chiefs vs. Jets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 26.0 13.3 30.5 15.5 17.0 9.0 New York 14.0 20.3 16.0 15.5 10.0 30.0

