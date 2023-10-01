The Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) and the New York Jets (1-2) meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jets

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: NBC

Chiefs Insights

The Chiefs rack up 5.7 more points per game (26) than the Jets allow (20.3).

The Chiefs average 39 more yards per game (390.3) than the Jets allow per matchup (351.3).

This season, Kansas City rushes for 14.6 fewer yards per game (114.7) than New York allows per contest (129.3).

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over six times, two more than the Jets' takeaways (4).

Chiefs Away Performance

Kansas City picked up 292.3 passing yards per game away from home last season (5.5 fewer than overall) and conceded 235.6 in road games (14.7 more than overall).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2023 Detroit L 21-20 NBC 9/17/2023 at Jacksonville W 17-9 CBS 9/24/2023 Chicago W 41-10 FOX 10/1/2023 at New York - NBC 10/8/2023 at Minnesota - CBS 10/12/2023 Denver - Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Los Angeles - CBS

