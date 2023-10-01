How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jets Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) and the New York Jets (1-2) meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jets
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: NBC
Chiefs Insights
- The Chiefs rack up 5.7 more points per game (26) than the Jets allow (20.3).
- The Chiefs average 39 more yards per game (390.3) than the Jets allow per matchup (351.3).
- This season, Kansas City rushes for 14.6 fewer yards per game (114.7) than New York allows per contest (129.3).
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over six times, two more than the Jets' takeaways (4).
Chiefs Away Performance
- Kansas City picked up 292.3 passing yards per game away from home last season (5.5 fewer than overall) and conceded 235.6 in road games (14.7 more than overall).
Chiefs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/7/2023
|Detroit
|L 21-20
|NBC
|9/17/2023
|at Jacksonville
|W 17-9
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|Chicago
|W 41-10
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|at New York
|-
|NBC
|10/8/2023
|at Minnesota
|-
|CBS
|10/12/2023
|Denver
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/22/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
