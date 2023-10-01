Jeffrey John Wolf has reached the Rolex Shanghai Masters round of 64 and will play Cameron Norrie. Wolf's odds are +15000 to take home the trophy from Qi Zhong Tennis Center.

Wolf at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Next Round: Round of 64

Wolf's Next Match

Wolf will play Norrie in the round of 64 on Saturday, October 7 at 12:30 AM ET, after beating Pedro Cachin 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the round of 128.

Wolf currently has odds of +155 to win his next contest versus Norrie. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Wolf Stats

Wolf defeated Cachin 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 128.

Through 24 tournaments over the past year, Wolf is yet to win a title, and his overall record is 32-25.

Wolf is 23-16 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In his 57 matches over the past year, across all court types, Wolf has averaged 23.9 games.

In his 39 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Wolf has averaged 24.0 games.

Over the past year, Wolf has been victorious in 22.5% of his return games and 80.5% of his service games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Wolf has claimed 22.5% of his return games and 80.0% of his service games.

