Patrick Mahomes II was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. If you're looking for Mahomes' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Mahomes' season stats include 803 passing yards (267.7 per game). He is 74-for-113 (65.5%), with seven TD passes and two interceptions, and has 16 carries for 103 yards.

Patrick Mahomes II Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

Chiefs vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

Mahomes 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 74 113 65.5% 803 7 2 7.1 16 103 0

Mahomes Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Lions 21 39 226 2 1 6 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 29 41 305 2 1 7 30 0 Week 3 Bears 24 33 272 3 0 3 28 0

