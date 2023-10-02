Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County This Week
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Clinton County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Clinton County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Wesclin High School at Sparta High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 2
- Location: Sparta, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Mater Dei High School - Breese at Althoff Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Belleville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Breese at Roxana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Roxana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wesclin High School at Red Bud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Red Bud, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
