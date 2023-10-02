Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County This Week
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Randolph County, Illinois. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Randolph County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Wesclin High School at Sparta High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 2
- Location: Sparta, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Wesclin High School at Red Bud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Red Bud, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
