Seahawks vs. Giants Player Props & Odds – Week 4
Kenneth Walker III will lead the Seattle Seahawks into their matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.
Looking to make player prop bets? Several of the top contributors for the Seahawks and the Giants will have player props available for this game.
Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds
- Walker Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210
Daniel Jones Touchdown Odds
- Jones Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Jones Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250
More Seahawks Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Zach Charbonnet
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|-
|Tyler Lockett
|-
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|D.K. Metcalf
|-
|-
|65.5 (-113)
|Geno Smith
|249.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|-
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|-
|-
|29.5 (-113)
|Kenneth Walker III
|-
|64.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
More Giants Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Darren Waller
|-
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|Matt Breida
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-113)
|Daniel Jones
|222.5 (-113)
|35.5 (-113)
|-
|Darius Slayton
|-
|-
|38.5 (-113)
|Isaiah Hodgins
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
