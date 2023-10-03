Tuesday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) taking on the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 3:08 PM ET (on October 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-3 victory for the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (10-7) to the mound, while Jordan Montgomery (10-11) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 127 times this season and won 84, or 66.1%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 56-22 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Tampa Bay has scored 860 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The previous 10 Rangers games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (46.8%) in those games.

Texas has a mark of 5-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rangers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.27) in the majors this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 26 @ Red Sox W 9-7 Zach Eflin vs Tanner Houck September 27 @ Red Sox W 5-0 Tyler Glasnow vs Brayan Bello September 29 @ Blue Jays L 11-4 Aaron Civale vs Yusei Kikuchi September 30 @ Blue Jays W 7-5 Shawn Armstrong vs Hyun-Jin Ryu October 1 @ Blue Jays W 12-8 Jacob Lopez vs Wes Parsons October 3 Rangers - Tyler Glasnow vs Jordan Montgomery October 4 Rangers - Zach Eflin vs Nathan Eovaldi

Rangers Schedule