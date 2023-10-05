Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Cook County, Illinois this week? We have the information below.
Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Proviso West High School at York High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
King College Prep High School at Solorio Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Public - White Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Maine West High School at Vernon Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Vernon Hills, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Ignatius College Prep at Saint Viator High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
De La Salle Institute at Marist High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westmont High School at Elmwood Park High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Elmwood Park, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbrook South High School at Maine South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Park Ridge, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reavis High School at Shepard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Palos Heights, IL
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thornridge High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Riverside, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Downers Grove North High School at Lyons Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: LaGrange, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stagg High School at Lincoln-Way Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: New Lenox, IL
- Conference: Southwest Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bremen High School at Lemont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Lemont, IL
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evanston Township High School at Powell High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Powell, WY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Streamwood High School at East Aurora High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Conference: Upstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homewood-Flossmoor High School at Lincoln-Way East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Frankfort, IL
- Conference: Southwest Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University High School - Normal at Glenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Chatham, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grayslake North High School at North Chicago High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Northern Lake County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chicago Hope Academy at St. Edward High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Elgin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chicago Christian High School at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Kankakee, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Oak Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Oak Forest, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Rita High School at St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loyola Academy at IC Catholic Prep
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hinsdale South High School at Proviso East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Maywood, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hinsdale Central High School at Proviso West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Hillside, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DePaul College Prep High Scool at Notre Dame College Prep
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Niles, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Viator High School at Montini Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
