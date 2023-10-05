Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in DuPage County, Illinois this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.

DuPage County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Proviso West High School at York High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 5

5:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Westmont High School at Elmwood Park High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 6

6:50 PM CT on October 6 Location: Elmwood Park, IL

Elmwood Park, IL Conference: Metro Suburban

Metro Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Geneva High School at Wheaton North High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 6

6:55 PM CT on October 6 Location: Wheaton, IL

Wheaton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheaton Warrenville South High School at Lake Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Roselle, IL

Roselle, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Metea Valley High School at Naperville North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Naperville, IL

Naperville, IL Conference: DuPage Valley

DuPage Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Downers Grove North High School at Lyons Township High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: LaGrange, IL

LaGrange, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

West Chicago Community High School at Glenbard South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Glen Ellyn, IL

Glen Ellyn, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

DeKalb High School at Naperville Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Naperville, IL

Naperville, IL Conference: DuPage Valley

DuPage Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenbard West High School at York High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenbard North High School at St. Charles North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: St. Charles, IL

St. Charles, IL Conference: DuKane

DuKane How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Rita High School at St. Francis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Wheaton, IL

Wheaton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Loyola Academy at IC Catholic Prep

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hinsdale South High School at Proviso East High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Maywood, IL

Maywood, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Hinsdale Central High School at Proviso West High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Hillside, IL

Hillside, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Viator High School at Montini Catholic High School