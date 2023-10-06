Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Champaign County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Champaign County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Fisher High School at Fieldcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Minonk, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Unity High School - Tolono at Rantoul High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Rantoul, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Urbana High School at Normal Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Normal, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame High School - Peoria at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Champaign, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Metro-East Lutheran High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Champaign, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
