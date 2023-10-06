Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Champaign County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Champaign County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Fisher High School at Fieldcrest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Minonk, IL

Minonk, IL Conference: Heart of Illinois

Heart of Illinois How to Stream: Watch Here

Unity High School - Tolono at Rantoul High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Rantoul, IL

Rantoul, IL Conference: Illini Prairie

Illini Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Urbana High School at Normal Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Normal, IL

Normal, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame High School - Peoria at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Champaign, IL

Champaign, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Metro-East Lutheran High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More