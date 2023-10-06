Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football games in DeKalb County, Illinois this week? We have what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
DeKalb County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Rochelle Township High School at Sandwich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Sandwich, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeKalb High School at Naperville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Naperville, IL
- Conference: DuPage Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genoa-Kingston High School at Stillman Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Stillman Valley, IL
- Conference: Big Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Sycamore High School at Woodstock North High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Woodstock , IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.