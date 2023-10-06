Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Greene County, Illinois, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Greene County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Greenfield High School at Carrollton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Carrollton, IL
- Conference: Western Illinois Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Winchester High School Co-op - West Central at North Greene High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: White Hall, IL
- Conference: Western Illinois Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
