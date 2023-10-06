In Greene County, Illinois, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Greene County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Greenfield High School at Carrollton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Carrollton, IL

Carrollton, IL Conference: Western Illinois Valley

Western Illinois Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Winchester High School Co-op - West Central at North Greene High School