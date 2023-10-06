Which team is going to emerge victorious on Friday, October 6, when the Harvard Crimson and Cornell Big Red match up at 7:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Crimson. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Harvard vs. Cornell Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Harvard (-27.8) 56 Harvard 42, Cornell 14

Harvard Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson have one win against the spread this season.

One of the Crimson's one games this season has hit the over.

Cornell Betting Info (2022)

The Big Red compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record last season.

A total of four of Big Red games last season hit the over.

Crimson vs. Big Red 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Harvard 39 24 39.5 22 -- -- Cornell 23.7 25.3 25 35 23 20.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.