According to our computer projections, the Illinois Fighting Illini will take down the Nebraska Cornhuskers when the two teams come together at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) on Friday, October 6, which begins at 8:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Illinois vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Illinois (-3.5) Over (43.5) Illinois 26, Nebraska 21

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Illini have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this game.

The Fighting Illini are winless against the spread this season.

Illinois has not covered the spread (0-2) when they are at least 3.5-point favorites.

Illinois has had two games (out of five) go over the total this season.

Illinois games have had an average of 49.9 points this season, 6.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Cornhuskers.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

In games they have played as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season, the Cornhuskers are 1-1 against the spread.

In theCornhuskers' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average total in Nebraska games this year is 1.7 more points than the point total of 43.5 for this outing.

Fighting Illini vs. Cornhuskers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois 21.6 30.6 22.0 25.0 21.0 39.0 Nebraska 18.8 23.8 23.3 23.3 12.0 24.5

