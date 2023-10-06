Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Madison County, Illinois this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

    • Madison County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Civic Memorial High School at Waterloo High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Waterloo, IL
    • Conference: Mississippi Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Freeburg High School at East Alton-Wood River High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Wood River, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central High School - Breese at Roxana High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Roxana, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Highland High School at Triad High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Troy, IL
    • Conference: Mississippi Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Metro-East Lutheran High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Champaign, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

