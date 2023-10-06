If you're looking for how to watch high school football in McHenry County, Illinois this week, we've got you covered here.

    • McHenry County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    McHenry High School at Crystal Lake South High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Crystal Lake, IL
    • Conference: Fox Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    H.D. Jacobs High School at Crystal Lake Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Crystal Lake, IL
    • Conference: Fox Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marengo High School at Kaneland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Maple Park, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marian Central Catholic High School at Aurora Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Aurora, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Harvard High School at Plano High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Plano, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Huntley High School at Cary Grove High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Cary, IL
    • Conference: Fox Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sycamore High School at Woodstock North High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Woodstock , IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

