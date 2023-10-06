Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Morgan County, Illinois this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Saline County
  • Rock Island County
  • Boone County
  • Whiteside County
  • McHenry County
  • Clinton County
  • Carroll County
  • Mason County
  • Cook County
  • Randolph County

    • Morgan County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Central High School - Camp Point at Triopia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Concord, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.