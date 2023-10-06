After the first round at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, Chesson Hadley is currently atop the leaderboard (+1200 to win).

Want to place a bet on the Sanderson Farms Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Second Round Information

Start Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET Venue: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par/Distance: Par 72/7,461 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Sanderson Farms Championship Best Odds to Win

Ludvig Aberg

Tee Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET Current Rank: 11th (-5)

11th (-5) Odds to Win: +750

Aberg Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 6 1 11th

Click here to bet on Aberg at the Sanderson Farms Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Chesson Hadley

Tee Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-8)

1st (-8) Odds to Win: +1200

Hadley Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -8 8 0 1st

Click here to bet on Hadley with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Brandon Wu

Tee Time: 9:39 AM ET

9:39 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-7)

2nd (-7) Odds to Win: +1400

Wu Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 7 0 2nd

Want to place a bet on Wu in the Sanderson Farms Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Akshay Bhatia

Tee Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET Current Rank: 4th (-6)

4th (-6) Odds to Win: +1600

Bhatia Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 7 1 4th

Think Bhatia can win the Sanderson Farms Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Luke List

Tee Time: 8:33 AM ET

8:33 AM ET Current Rank: 4th (-6)

4th (-6) Odds to Win: +1600

List Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 8 2 4th

Click here to bet on List at the Sanderson Farms Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Sanderson Farms Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Adam Svensson 11th (-5) +2200 Peter Malnati 4th (-6) +2500 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4th (-6) +2500 Davis Thompson 11th (-5) +2500 Sam Ryder 11th (-5) +2800 Ben Griffin 11th (-5) +2800 Beau Hossler 27th (-4) +2800 Nicholas Lindheim 11th (-5) +2800 Stephan Jaeger 91st (-1) +3000 Matthew NeSmith 4th (-6) +3300

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.