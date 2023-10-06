The Week 6 college football schedule includes five games with Big 12 teams involved. Check out the article below to get up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State

Week 6 Big 12 Results

Oklahoma State 29 Kansas State 21

  • Pregame Favorite: Kansas State (-11.5)
  • Pregame Total: 53.5

Oklahoma State Leaders

  • Passing: Alan Bowman (19-for-35, 235 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Ollie Gordon (21 ATT, 136 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jaden Bray (9 TAR, 4 REC, 77 YDS)

Kansas State Leaders

  • Passing: Will Howard (15-for-34, 152 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: Howard (10 ATT, 104 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Phillip Brooks (5 TAR, 3 REC, 50 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Oklahoma StateKansas State
412Total Yards372
238Passing Yards152
174Rushing Yards220
0Turnovers3

Upcoming Week 6 Big 12 Games

No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 3 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: Cotton Bowl
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Texas (-5.5)

UCF Knights at Kansas Jayhawks

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UCF (-1.5)

TCU Horned Frogs at Iowa State Cyclones

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: TCU (-6.5)

Texas Tech Red Raiders at Baylor Bears

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: McLane Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Texas Tech (-1.5)

