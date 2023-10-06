If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Whiteside County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

    • Whiteside County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Quincy Senior High School at Sterling High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Sterling, IL
    • Conference: Western Big 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Morrison High School at Orion High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Orion, IL
    • Conference: Three Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rockridge High School at Morrison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Morrison, IL
    • Conference: Three Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Hall High School at Newman Central Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Sterling, IL
    • Conference: Three Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

