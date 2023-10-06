If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Whiteside County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Whiteside County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Quincy Senior High School at Sterling High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Sterling, IL

Sterling, IL Conference: Western Big 6

Western Big 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Morrison High School at Orion High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Orion, IL

Orion, IL Conference: Three Rivers

Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockridge High School at Morrison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Morrison, IL

Morrison, IL Conference: Three Rivers

Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Hall High School at Newman Central Catholic High School