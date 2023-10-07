Miami (FL), Duke, Week 6 ACC Football Power Rankings
Ahead of Week 6 of the college football season, let's dig into our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the ACC measures up to the competition.
ACC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Miami (FL)
- Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
- Odds to Win ACC: +500
- Overall Rank: 5th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 61st
- Last Game: W 41-7 vs Temple
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Georgia Tech
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Duke
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win ACC: +1400
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 53rd
- Last Game: L 21-14 vs Notre Dame
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
3. Florida State
- Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win ACC: -155
- Overall Rank: 19th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 91st
- Last Game: W 31-24 vs Clemson
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Virginia Tech
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
4. Clemson
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win ACC: +2500
- Overall Rank: 21st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 16th
- Last Game: W 31-14 vs Syracuse
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Wake Forest
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
5. North Carolina
- Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win ACC: +750
- Overall Rank: 31st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 87th
- Last Game: W 41-24 vs Pittsburgh
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Syracuse
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Louisville
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win ACC: +750
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 108th
- Last Game: W 13-10 vs NC State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Notre Dame
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
7. Syracuse
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win ACC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 37th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 85th
- Last Game: L 31-14 vs Clemson
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ North Carolina
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Virginia Tech
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 64th
- Last Game: W 38-21 vs Pittsburgh
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Florida State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
9. Georgia Tech
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win ACC: +20000
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 45th
- Last Game: L 38-27 vs Bowling Green
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Miami (FL)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
10. NC State
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win ACC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 80th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 78th
- Last Game: L 13-10 vs Louisville
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Marshall
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
11. Wake Forest
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win ACC: +12500
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 115th
- Last Game: L 30-16 vs Georgia Tech
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Clemson
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
12. Pittsburgh
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win ACC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 34th
- Last Game: L 38-21 vs Virginia Tech
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
13. Boston College
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win ACC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 103rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 81st
- Last Game: W 27-24 vs Virginia
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Army
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
14. Virginia
- Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 0-11
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 114th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 51st
- Last Game: L 27-24 vs Boston College
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: William & Mary
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
