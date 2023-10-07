At the end of the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Champ is currently 11th with a score of -5.

Looking to wager on Cameron Champ at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Champ Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Cameron Champ Insights

Champ has finished under par eight times and posted seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has finished with a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Champ has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Champ has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Champ has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 33 -7 251 0 8 0 2 $692,468

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

The past two times Champ played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once and his average finish was 15th.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Champ last competed at this event in 2019 and finished 28th.

The par-72 course measures 7,461 yards this week, 443 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Champ has played in the past year has been 152 yards shorter than the 7,461 yards Country Club of Jackson will be at for this event.

Champ's Last Time Out

Champ finished in the eighth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

He finished in the 67th percentile on par 4s at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.90 strokes on those 20 holes.

Champ was better than only 4% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Champ failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Champ carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Champ's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.4.

At that last competition, Champ's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Champ ended the Fortinet Championship registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Champ underperformed compared to the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

All statistics in this article reflect Champ's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.