Illinois BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Wanting to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games in Illinois Today

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Akron Zips

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Akron (-5.5)

Akron (-5.5) Akron Moneyline: -200

-200 Northern Illinois Moneyline: +165

+165 Total: 42.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.