Illinois State vs. South Dakota State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
When the South Dakota State Jackrabbits match up with the Illinois State Redbirds at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, our computer model predicts the Jackrabbits will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.
Illinois State vs. South Dakota State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|South Dakota State (-25.2)
|52.5
|South Dakota State 39, Illinois State 14
Week 6 MVFC Predictions
- Western Illinois vs North Dakota
- North Dakota State vs Missouri State
- Murray State vs South Dakota
Illinois State Betting Info (2022)
- The Redbirds won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
- The Redbirds and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 11 times last season.
South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)
- The Jackrabbits have not covered the spread in a game yet this year in one game with a set total.
- The Jackrabbits have not hit the over on a point total in one games with a set over/under.
Redbirds vs. Jackrabbits 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Illinois State
|34.0
|12.3
|44.5
|8.5
|23.5
|16.0
|South Dakota State
|44.3
|12.8
|35.7
|14.7
|--
|--
