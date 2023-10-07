When the Missouri Tigers match up with the LSU Tigers at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, our computer model predicts the Tigers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Missouri vs. LSU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Missouri (+5.5) Toss Up (64.5) Missouri 36, LSU 28

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on LSU vs. Missouri? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Missouri Tigers have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Missouri Tigers' ATS record is 3-1-0 this year.

The Missouri Tigers have hit the over in three of their four games with a set total (75%).

The average point total for the Missouri this season is 14.2 points less than this game's over/under.

LSU Betting Info (2023)

The LSU Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

The LSU Tigers have won once against the spread this season.

LSU has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Every LSU Tigers game has gone over the point total this season.

LSU games this season have posted an average total of 58.1, which is 6.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 44 31 53 20.5 45 34.5 Missouri 32 20.8 29.3 18.7 38 21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.