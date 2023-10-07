Two of the nation's most prolific passing attacks meet when the No. 23 LSU Tigers (3-2) bring college football's sixth-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the No. 21 Missouri Tigers (5-0), who have the No. 14 passing offense, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The LSU Tigers are 4.5-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 65.5.

LSU ranks 105th in scoring defense this year (31 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best in the FBS with 44 points per game. With 451.4 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Missouri ranks 32nd in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 29th, giving up 317.2 total yards per game.

Missouri vs. LSU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

LSU vs Missouri Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline LSU -4.5 -110 -110 65.5 -105 -115 -190 +160

Missouri Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Missouri Tigers are 103rd in college football in yards gained (501.3 per game) and 96th in yards allowed (369).

In their past three games, the Missouri Tigers are putting up 34 points per game (60th in college football), and conceding 25 (107th).

Missouri is gaining 364 passing yards per game in its past three games (10th-best in the country), and allowing 281.7 per game (-91-worst).

In their past three games, the Missouri Tigers have run for 137.3 yards per game (-10-worst in college football) and conceded 87.3 on the ground (38th).

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

Missouri has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Out of Missouri's four games with a set total, three have hit the over (75%).

Missouri won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Missouri has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +160 moneyline set for this game.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has compiled 1,468 yards on 74.5% passing while recording 11 touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cody Schrader, has carried the ball 81 times for 463 yards (92.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Nathaniel Peat has collected 257 yards (on 56 carries) with two touchdowns, while also grabbing five passes for 76 yards and one touchdown.

Luther Burden III paces his team with 644 receiving yards on 43 catches with five touchdowns.

Theo Wease has 24 receptions (on 36 targets) for a total of 254 yards (50.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Mookie Cooper's 13 catches (on 17 targets) have netted him 193 yards (38.6 ypg).

Nyles Gaddy has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has two TFL and 12 tackles.

Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri's top tackler, has 26 tackles and three TFL this year.

Kris Abrams-Draine has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 17 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

