Northern Illinois vs. Akron Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
In the contest between the Akron Zips and Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday, October 7 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Zips to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Northern Illinois vs. Akron Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Akron (+5.5)
|Over (42.5)
|Akron 25, Northern Illinois 20
Week 6 MAC Predictions
Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 66.7%.
- The Huskies have won twice against the spread this season.
- Northern Illinois is winless against the spread when it is 5.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).
- There have been three Huskies games (out of five) that hit the over this season.
- The average total for Northern Illinois games this season has been 50.9, 8.4 points higher than the total for this game.
Akron Betting Info (2023)
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Zips.
- The Zips are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Akron is a 2-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season.
- Out of Zips four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).
- The average point total for Akron this year is 8.3 points higher than this game's over/under.
Huskies vs. Zips 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Northern Illinois
|19.2
|26.0
|12.5
|18.0
|23.7
|31.3
|Akron
|17.0
|24.4
|17.0
|17.0
|17.0
|29.3
