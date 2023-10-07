Northern Illinois vs. Akron: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
MAC action features the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-4) squaring off against the Akron Zips (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The Huskies are favored by 5.5 points. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the contest.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Illinois vs. Akron matchup in this article.
Northern Illinois vs. Akron Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Akron, Ohio
- Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
Northern Illinois vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|Akron Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Illinois (-5.5)
|43.5
|-210
|+170
|FanDuel
|Northern Illinois (-4.5)
|43.5
|-210
|+172
Northern Illinois vs. Akron Betting Trends
- Northern Illinois has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
- The Huskies have been favored by 5.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Akron has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.
- The Zips have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
