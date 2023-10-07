South Florida vs. UAB: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AAC action features the South Florida Bulls (3-2) squaring off against the UAB Blazers (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The Bulls are favored by 3.5 points. An over/under of 68.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the South Florida vs. UAB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
South Florida vs. UAB Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Protective Stadium
South Florida vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Florida Moneyline
|UAB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Florida (-3.5)
|68.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|South Florida (-3.5)
|68.5
|-178
|+146
South Florida vs. UAB Betting Trends
- South Florida has covered three times in four matchups with a spread this season.
- UAB has covered three times in five chances against the spread this season.
- The Blazers have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
South Florida & UAB 2023 Futures Odds
|South Florida
|To Win the AAC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
|UAB
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
