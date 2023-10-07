Southern Illinois vs. Youngstown State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
In the matchup between the Southern Illinois Salukis and Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday, October 7 at 6:00 PM, our computer model expects the Salukis to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Southern Illinois vs. Youngstown State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Southern Illinois (-36.2)
|66.5
|Southern Illinois 51, Youngstown State 15
Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)
- The Salukis have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this season.
- The Salukis' three games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.
Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)
- The Penguins haven't lost a game against the spread this season.
Salukis vs. Penguins 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Youngstown State
|37.0
|29.3
|50.0
|19.0
|24.0
|39.5
|Southern Illinois
|30.5
|19.8
|41.0
|21.5
|20.0
|18.0
