MVFC teams were in action for two games in the Week 6 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

North Dakota State vs. Missouri State | Southern Illinois vs. Youngstown State

Week 6 MVFC Results

North Dakota State 38 Missouri State 10

Pregame Favorite: North Dakota State (-17.5)

North Dakota State (-17.5) Pregame Total: 56.5

North Dakota State Leaders

Passing: Cam Miller (16-for-20, 256 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Cam Miller (16-for-20, 256 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Owen Johnson (9 ATT, 82 YDS)

Owen Johnson (9 ATT, 82 YDS) Receiving: Zach Mathis (6 TAR, 6 REC, 160 YDS, 2 TDs)

Missouri State Leaders

Passing: Jordan Pachot (25-for-44, 269 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)

Jordan Pachot (25-for-44, 269 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs) Rushing: Jacardia Wright (15 ATT, 65 YDS)

Jacardia Wright (15 ATT, 65 YDS) Receiving: Raylen Sharpe (13 TAR, 13 REC, 153 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Missouri State North Dakota State 351 Total Yards 534 269 Passing Yards 276 82 Rushing Yards 258 4 Turnovers 0

Youngstown State 31 Southern Illinois 3

Pregame Favorite: Southern Illinois (-4.5)

Southern Illinois (-4.5) Pregame Total: 57.5

Youngstown State Leaders

Passing: Mitch Davidson (14-for-18, 156 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Mitch Davidson (14-for-18, 156 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Tyshon King (22 ATT, 117 YDS, 2 TDs)

Tyshon King (22 ATT, 117 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Bryce Oliver (5 TAR, 5 REC, 76 YDS)

Southern Illinois Leaders

Passing: Nic Baker (12-for-27, 94 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Nic Baker (12-for-27, 94 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Justin Strong (5 ATT, 8 YDS)

Justin Strong (5 ATT, 8 YDS) Receiving: Izaiah Hartrup (5 TAR, 5 REC, 68 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Youngstown State Southern Illinois 323 Total Yards 100 156 Passing Yards 94 167 Rushing Yards 6 2 Turnovers 1

Next Week's MVFC Games

North Dakota State Bison at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Alerus Center

Alerus Center TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Fubo | ESPN+ Favorite: -

Youngstown State Penguins at South Dakota Coyotes

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: DakotaDome

DakotaDome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Indiana State Sycamores at Illinois State Redbirds

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Hancock Stadium

Hancock Stadium TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Fubo | ESPN+ Favorite: -

Southern Illinois Salukis at Murray State Racers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

Roy Stewart Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Northern Iowa Panthers at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Missouri State Bears at Western Illinois Leathernecks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Hanson Field

Hanson Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

