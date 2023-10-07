Week 6 of the college football slate included six games with SEC teams involved. Check out this article to see key players and results from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

LSU vs. Missouri | Western Michigan vs. Mississippi State | Alabama vs. Texas A&M | Vanderbilt vs. Florida | Kentucky vs. Georgia | Arkansas vs. Ole Miss

Week 6 SEC Results

LSU 49 Missouri 39

Pregame Favorite: LSU (-5.5)

LSU (-5.5) Pregame Total: 64.5

LSU Leaders

Passing: Jayden Daniels (15-for-21, 259 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jayden Daniels (15-for-21, 259 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Logan Diggs (24 ATT, 134 YDS, 1 TD)

Logan Diggs (24 ATT, 134 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Malik Nabers (10 TAR, 6 REC, 146 YDS, 1 TD)

Missouri Leaders

Passing: Brady Cook (30-for-47, 395 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)

Brady Cook (30-for-47, 395 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Cody Schrader (13 ATT, 114 YDS, 3 TDs)

Cody Schrader (13 ATT, 114 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Luther Burden III (19 TAR, 11 REC, 149 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Missouri LSU 527 Total Yards 533 395 Passing Yards 259 132 Rushing Yards 274 2 Turnovers 0

Mississippi State 41 Western Michigan 28

Pregame Favorite: Mississippi State (-21.5)

Mississippi State (-21.5) Pregame Total: 55.5

Mississippi State Leaders

Passing: Will Rogers (16-for-22, 189 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Will Rogers (16-for-22, 189 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Seth Davis (10 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD)

Seth Davis (10 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Freddie Roberson (7 TAR, 5 REC, 68 YDS, 1 TD)

Western Michigan Leaders

Passing: Hayden Wolff (27-for-35, 262 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Hayden Wolff (27-for-35, 262 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Zahir Abdus-Salaam (18 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD)

Zahir Abdus-Salaam (18 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Kenneth Womack (16 TAR, 12 REC, 113 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Mississippi State Western Michigan 440 Total Yards 413 246 Passing Yards 297 194 Rushing Yards 116 1 Turnovers 1

Alabama 26 Texas A&M 20

Pregame Favorite: Alabama (-2.5)

Alabama (-2.5) Pregame Total: 45.5

Alabama Leaders

Passing: Jalen Milroe (21-for-33, 321 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Jalen Milroe (21-for-33, 321 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jase McClellan (12 ATT, 45 YDS)

Jase McClellan (12 ATT, 45 YDS) Receiving: Jermaine Burton (12 TAR, 9 REC, 197 YDS, 2 TDs)

Texas A&M Leaders

Passing: Max Johnson (14-for-25, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Max Johnson (14-for-25, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Le'Veon Moss (16 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD)

Le'Veon Moss (16 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Ainias Smith (8 TAR, 4 REC, 88 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Texas A&M Alabama 306 Total Yards 344 239 Passing Yards 321 67 Rushing Yards 23 1 Turnovers 2

Florida 38 Vanderbilt 14

Pregame Favorite: Florida (-17.5)

Florida (-17.5) Pregame Total: 51

Florida Leaders

Passing: Graham Mertz (30-for-36, 254 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Graham Mertz (30-for-36, 254 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Montrell Johnson (18 ATT, 135 YDS, 1 TD)

Montrell Johnson (18 ATT, 135 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Arlis Boardingham (7 TAR, 7 REC, 99 YDS, 2 TDs)

Vanderbilt Leaders

Passing: Ken Seals (19-for-34, 276 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Ken Seals (19-for-34, 276 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Sedrick Alexander (8 ATT, 27 YDS)

Sedrick Alexander (8 ATT, 27 YDS) Receiving: Will Sheppard (7 TAR, 3 REC, 107 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Florida Vanderbilt 495 Total Yards 340 280 Passing Yards 276 215 Rushing Yards 64 1 Turnovers 1

Georgia 51 Kentucky 13

Pregame Favorite: Georgia (-14.5)

Georgia (-14.5) Pregame Total: 47.5

Georgia Leaders

Passing: Carson Beck (28-for-35, 389 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)

Carson Beck (28-for-35, 389 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Daijun Edwards (9 ATT, 54 YDS)

Daijun Edwards (9 ATT, 54 YDS) Receiving: Brock Bowers (9 TAR, 7 REC, 132 YDS, 1 TD)

Kentucky Leaders

Passing: Devin Leary (10-for-26, 128 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Devin Leary (10-for-26, 128 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Re'Mahn Davis (15 ATT, 59 YDS)

Re'Mahn Davis (15 ATT, 59 YDS) Receiving: Dane Key (6 TAR, 3 REC, 65 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Georgia Kentucky 608 Total Yards 183 435 Passing Yards 128 173 Rushing Yards 55 1 Turnovers 0

Ole Miss 27 Arkansas 20

Pregame Favorite: Ole Miss (-12.5)

Ole Miss (-12.5) Pregame Total: 61.5

Ole Miss Leaders

Passing: Jaxson Dart (16-for-25, 153 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Jaxson Dart (16-for-25, 153 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Ulysses Bentley IV (13 ATT, 94 YDS, 1 TD)

Ulysses Bentley IV (13 ATT, 94 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jordan Watkins (8 TAR, 7 REC, 86 YDS)

Arkansas Leaders

Passing: K.J. Jefferson (25-for-39, 250 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)

K.J. Jefferson (25-for-39, 250 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Raheim Sanders (8 ATT, 15 YDS)

Raheim Sanders (8 ATT, 15 YDS) Receiving: Tyrus Washington (8 TAR, 7 REC, 90 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Ole Miss Arkansas 349 Total Yards 286 153 Passing Yards 250 196 Rushing Yards 36 0 Turnovers 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's SEC Games

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-31.5)

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-19.5)

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-3.5)

Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: South Carolina (-2.5)

Auburn Tigers at No. 22 LSU Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-11.5)

Missouri Tigers at No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kentucky (-2.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.