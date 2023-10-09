Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Madison County, Illinois this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Madison County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Belleville East High School at Edwardsville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on October 9
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- Conference: Southwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Granite City High School at Althoff Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Belleville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Alton-Wood River High School at Roxana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Roxana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East St. Louis Senior High School at Edwardsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- Conference: Southwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jersey Community High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Highland, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Metro-East Lutheran High School at Christian Life High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Civic Memorial High School at Triad High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Troy, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
