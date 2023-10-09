Support your favorite local high school football team in Madison County, Illinois this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Madison County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Belleville East High School at Edwardsville High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on October 9

Location: Edwardsville, IL

Edwardsville, IL Conference: Southwestern

Southwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Granite City High School at Althoff Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 13

Location: Belleville, IL

Belleville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

East Alton-Wood River High School at Roxana High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: Roxana, IL

Roxana, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

East St. Louis Senior High School at Edwardsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: Edwardsville, IL

Edwardsville, IL Conference: Southwestern

Southwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Jersey Community High School at Highland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: Highland, IL

Highland, IL Conference: Mississippi Valley

Mississippi Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Metro-East Lutheran High School at Christian Life High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Civic Memorial High School at Triad High School