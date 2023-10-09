Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County This Week
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Saint Clair County, Illinois, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Belleville East High School at Edwardsville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on October 9
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- Conference: Southwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Granite City High School at Althoff Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Belleville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterloo High School at Mascoutah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Mascoutah, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flora High School at Dupo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Dupo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
