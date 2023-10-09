In Saint Clair County, Illinois, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Belleville East High School at Edwardsville High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on October 9

Edwardsville, IL Conference: Southwestern

Southwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Granite City High School at Althoff Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 13

Belleville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Waterloo High School at Mascoutah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Mascoutah, IL Conference: Mississippi Valley

Mississippi Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Flora High School at Dupo High School