Currently, the St. Louis Blues (0-0-0) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Dallas Stars (0-0-0) at American Airlines Center on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Torey Krug D Out Foot

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury - - - -

Blues vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and BSMW

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Blues Season Insights (2022-23)

The Blues had 260 goals last season (3.2 per game), 17th in the NHL.

St. Louis conceded 3.6 goals per game (298 in total), 27th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.

Stars Season Insights (2022-23)

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the seventh-best scoring team in the league last season.

Dallas gave up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+66) made them fourth-best in the league.

Blues vs. Stars Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-225) Blues (+180) 6.5

