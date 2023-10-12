Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Cook County, Illinois this week.

Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Addison Trail High School at West Leyden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 12

6:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Northlake, IL

Northlake, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Niles North High School at Vernon Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13

6:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Vernon Hills, IL

Vernon Hills, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland Park High School at Maine East High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13

6:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Park Ridge, IL

Park Ridge, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Niles West High School at Maine West High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13

6:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Des Plaines, IL

Des Plaines, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgewood High School at Elmwood Park High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 13

6:50 PM CT on October 13 Location: Elmwood Park, IL

Elmwood Park, IL Conference: Metro Suburban

Metro Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Massac County High School at Red Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Bridgeport, IL

Bridgeport, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

New Trier High School at Glenbrook South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Glenview, IL

Glenview, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln-Way West High School at Homewood-Flossmoor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Flossmoor, IL

Flossmoor, IL Conference: Southwest Suburban

Southwest Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

South Elgin High School at Bartlett High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Bartlett, IL

Bartlett, IL Conference: Upstate Eight

Upstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Carl Sandburg High School at Lincoln-Way East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Frankfort, IL

Frankfort, IL Conference: Southwest Suburban

Southwest Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Springfield High School at Glenwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Chatham, IL

Chatham, IL Conference: Central State Eight

Central State Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Maine South High School at Deerfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Deerfield, IL

Deerfield, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Wauconda High School at North Chicago High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Northern Lake County

Northern Lake County How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenwood High School at Rochester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Rochester, IL

Rochester, IL Conference: Central State Eight

Central State Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Rolling Meadows High School at Elk Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Elk Grove Village, IL

Elk Grove Village, IL Conference: Mid-Suburban League

Mid-Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Ignatius College Prep at Saint Viator High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Heights, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Park and River Forest High School at Hinsdale Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Hinsdale, IL

Hinsdale, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenbrook North High School at Evanston Township High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Evanston, IL

Evanston, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame College Prep at Carmel Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Mundelein, IL

Mundelein, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Laurence High School at St. Rita High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Chicago Catholic

Chicago Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Downers Grove South High School at Proviso East High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Maywood, IL

Maywood, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Collins Academy High School at ITW David Speer Academy

Game Time: 10:58 AM CT on October 14

10:58 AM CT on October 14 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westmont High School at Walther Christian Academy

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 14

1:00 PM CT on October 14 Location: Melrose Park, IL

Melrose Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

York High School at Lyons Township High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on October 14

1:30 PM CT on October 14 Location: LaGrange, IL

LaGrange, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Proviso West High School at Glenbard West High School