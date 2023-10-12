In DuPage County, Illinois, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available below.

DuPage County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Addison Trail High School at West Leyden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 12

6:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Northlake, IL

Northlake, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lisle High School at Peotone High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Peotone, IL

Peotone, IL Conference: Illinois Central 8

Illinois Central 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Charles North High School at Lake Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Roselle, IL

Roselle, IL Conference: DuKane

DuKane How to Stream: Watch Here

Waubonsie Valley High School at Naperville North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Naperville, IL

Naperville, IL Conference: DuPage Valley

DuPage Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Batavia High School at Wheaton Warrenville South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Wheaton, IL

Wheaton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Metea Valley High School at Naperville Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Naperville, IL

Naperville, IL Conference: DuPage Valley

DuPage Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

West Chicago Community High School at East Aurora High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheaton North High School at Glenbard North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Carol Stream, IL

Carol Stream, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheaton Academy at Aurora Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL Conference: Metro Suburban

Metro Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Willowbrook High School at J. Sterling Morton High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 13

7:15 PM CT on October 13 Location: Berwyn/Cicero, IL

Berwyn/Cicero, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Downers Grove North High School at Hinsdale South High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Darien, IL

Darien, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Park and River Forest High School at Hinsdale Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Hinsdale, IL

Hinsdale, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Downers Grove South High School at Proviso East High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Maywood, IL

Maywood, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Westmont High School at Walther Christian Academy

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 14

1:00 PM CT on October 14 Location: Melrose Park, IL

Melrose Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

York High School at Lyons Township High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on October 14

1:30 PM CT on October 14 Location: LaGrange, IL

LaGrange, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Proviso West High School at Glenbard West High School