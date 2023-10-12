Isiah Pacheco has a good matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Denver Broncos in Week 6 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Broncos allow 187.6 rushing yards per game, worst in the league.

So far this season, Pacheco has recorded a team-best 325 rushing yards on 71 carries (65 ypg), while scoring three rushing TDs. As a receiver, Pacheco has also hauled in 11 passes for 99 yards.

Pacheco vs. the Broncos

Pacheco vs the Broncos (since 2021): 2 GP / 50.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 50.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Broncos have given up 100 or more yards to three opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Denver this year.

The Broncos have given up two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.

The rush defense of the Broncos is giving up 187.6 yards per outing on the ground this year, which ranks last in the NFL.

The Broncos have the No. 29 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, conceding eight this season (1.6 per game).

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Props vs. the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 75.5 (-111)

Pacheco Rushing Insights

Pacheco hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in three of his five opportunities this season (60.0%).

The Chiefs have passed 57.8% of the time and run 42.2% this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 138 rushes this season. He's handled 71 of those carries (51.4%).

Pacheco has rushed for a score in three of his games this season but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has 21.4% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 17 red zone carries for 65.4% of the team share (his team runs on 45.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Isiah Pacheco Receiving Props vs the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-111)

Pacheco Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pacheco has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 60.0% of his games (three of five).

Pacheco has received 6.9% of his team's 189 passing attempts this season (13 targets).

He has been targeted 13 times, averaging 7.6 yards per target (61st in NFL).

Having played five games this year, Pacheco has not tallied a TD reception.

With two red zone targets, Pacheco has been on the receiving end of 6.5% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

Pacheco's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 16 ATT / 55 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 20 ATT / 115 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 15 ATT / 62 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/17/2023 Week 2 12 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/7/2023 Week 1 8 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs

