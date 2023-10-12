Should you bet on Jerick McKinnon finding his way into the end zone in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 6 matchup versus the Denver Broncos, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think McKinnon will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jerick McKinnon score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +137 (Bet $10 to win $13.70 if he scores a TD)

McKinnon has rushed for 21 yards on seven carries (4.2 ypg).

McKinnon also figures in the passing game, catching nine passes for 71 yards (14.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

McKinnon does not have a rushing touchdown in five games.

In one of five games this season, he has tallied a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

Jerick McKinnon Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 0 0 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 -2 0 3 24 0 Week 3 Bears 2 9 0 3 19 2 Week 4 @Jets 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 1 7 0 2 18 0

Rep Jerick McKinnon with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.