In the Week 6 tilt between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Justin Watson score a touchdown? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Justin Watson score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

Watson has grabbed 10 balls for 219 yards (43.8 per game) this season.

Having played five games this year, Watson has not had a TD reception.

Justin Watson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 4 2 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 3 62 0 Week 3 Bears 3 2 51 0 Week 4 @Jets 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 2 56 0

