Should you bet on Kadarius Toney getting into the end zone in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Kadarius Toney score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

Toney has posted 83 yards receiving on 14 catches this season, averaging 16.6 yards per game.

Toney does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Kadarius Toney Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 1 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 5 35 0 Week 3 Bears 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 2 22 0 Week 5 @Vikings 6 5 26 0

