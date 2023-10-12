Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling pay out his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29 if he scores a TD)

This year Valdes-Scantling has reeled in seven passes on 11 targets for 116 yards, averaging 23.2 yards per game.

Having played five games this season, Valdes-Scantling has not tallied a TD reception.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 2 48 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 37 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 1 6 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 1 12 0

