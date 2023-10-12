Should you wager on Noah Gray hitting paydirt in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Gray will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Noah Gray score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

Gray has 10 catches on 15 targets for 133 yards and one score, with an average of 26.6 yards per game.

Gray, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Noah Gray Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 3 38 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 9 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 1 34 1 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 21 0

Rep Noah Gray with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.